Big Acai Bowls

Welcome to Big Acai, located in Pella, IA! In addition to in-store ordering, we are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Fri 9:15 - 7:00, Sat: 9:15 - 7:00, and Sun: 11:15 - 5:00. Pick-up lead times will vary depending on volume of orders.

815 Broadway St

Acai BIG$13.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' is served in a 32-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
Mango Tango Smoothie$6.00
MANGO, BANANA, AGAVE
Acai CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT POWER$9.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Acai POWER$9.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
Tropical Smoothie$6.00
STRAWBERRY, MANGO, CHIA, COCONUT, BANANA, AGAVE
Sorbet Mix CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
COCONUT CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Mango CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Blue Majik CLASSIC$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
Location

815 Broadway St

Pella IA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
