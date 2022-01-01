BIG ARBOR- Restaurant and Venue

Go
The Restaurant Wichita Deserves.
We hand grind beautiful marbled Chuck Steak into the best burgers. We hand slice all our deli meats and cheeses. Every house sauce is a secret recipe and made daily with Fresh ingredients. You will smell, taste and feel the difference. Clean, fast, and fun food for the whole neighborhood! Burgers, Sandwiches and Tacos.
Dining room, Venue and Patio coming soon!!! Please contact us for private venue booking, weddings, birthdays or to book live Music!

4311 w Central Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pepsi Bottle$2.00
Build-A-Burger$10.50
You Dream it, We Build It!
Our Beautiful in house Ground Marbled Chuck Steak Burger on your choice of Toasted Bun and Hand Sliced Cheeses. With all the sauces and Fixings you can handle.
Served with Chips and a pickle.
Wichita BCB$12.50
French Fried Onions, Bacon, Thick hand sliced Cheddar Cheese and Sweet Baby Rays with 2 pickle slices on a Toasted Brioche Bun. What's left to say! Served with Chips and a pickle.
See full menu

Location

4311 w Central Ave

Wichita KS

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

