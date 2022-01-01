Go
Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese

Homemade soups and heavenly grilled cheese

2448 Colorado Blvd

Popular Items

Little B's Grilled Cheese$4.50
White Bread & American Cheese
Fire Roasted Tomato & Artichoke
FIRE ROASTED TOMATOES,ARTICHOKE HEARTS,CREAM, &FRESH DILL
BIG CUBANO$11.00
Mesquite Pulled Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, & Mustard
BIG TEXAN$11.00
Mesquite Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions, with Big B's BBQ Sauce
BIG GYRO$11.00
Gyro meat, Red Onion, Tomato, Tzatziki Sauce & Fetta
BIG DIPPER$11.00
House Roasted Beef & Swiss served with Au Jus & Horseradish Ranch
THE CHEESUS$11.00
TRIPLE DECKER STUFFED WITH TOMATO SOUP AND MOZZERALLA
BIG SOUTHWEST$11.00
Turkey, Pepperjack, Green Chilies, Ancho Chipotle Sauce, & Fried Jalapenos
Jalapeno Breadsticks$3.00
Rolled in Parmigian served with Jalapeno ranch
Location

2448 Colorado Blvd

Idaho Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Marion's of the Rockies

Come in and enjoy!

Beau Jo's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

Beau Jo's Pizza

At Beau Jo’s Idaho Springs, pizza is more than just a meal; it’s a Coloradoan way of life. Hearty, stacked high with toppings, and held together by our famous crust, our authentic Colorado-style pizza is the best in town – in fact, it’s the best in the state. Whether you’re making a stop in Idaho Springs to escape the I-70 traffic, or you’re planning a weekend getaway to this historic mining town, Beau Jo’s has you covered when it comes time to eat.

Two Brothers Deli

Two Brothers Deli is open for online and call-in orders. Located in historic Idaho Springs off I-70/Exit 240. DAM good food since the 1900s!

