Go
Toast

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

Get Your Fix on Route 66! We can't wait to serve you our sweet and savory rolls and donuts! We ALWAYS offer gluten-free and vegan versions of our treats!!!

DONUTS

3739 E 11th St • $

Avg 4.5 (281 reviews)

Popular Items

Polish Sausage Roll$4.00
No little weenies here. Full polish sausage wrapped in our house dough.
Big Baby Picks Mix 1 Dozen (VG)$15.00
Our donuts rock... and this special pricing let's us surprise you with a mix of 12 wonderful classic and fancy donuts that happen to be vegan (PS if you wanna pick your donuts, this is not the item for you!)
Jalapeno Sausage Roll$4.00
No little weenies here. Full polish jalapeño cheese sausage wrapped in our house dough.
Donut Holes (12)$2.00
BB 1 Dz. Donuts (VG)$16.50
Our donuts rock... we surprise you with a mix of 12 wonderful classic and fancy donuts that happen to be vegan—you won’t know but you’ll know how awesome they are (PS these are nut free too). If you need gluten free-order the GF ones please.
*for outposts we ask you don’t specify flavors because it crushes our kitchen. we promise you’ll love the mix*
GF Cinnamon Roll$8.50
One of our huge cinnamon rolls made for our Gluten-Free friends! Added bonus: happen to also be vegan!
(ps best way to eat is to warm under a damp paper towel for 30 seconds until you get your desired temperature)
(pss if you decide to freeze your rolls, just thaw and follow the steps above!)
Maple LongJohn (VG)$3.00
A classic yeast long john, only vegan, and topped with maple icing.
Bavarian Cream +Chocolate Icing (VG)$3.00
A vegan yeast donut covered in chocolate and filled with delicious bavarian cream
Polish Sausage Roll$3.50
Glazed (VG)$1.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

3739 E 11th St

Tulsa OK

Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:45 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coney I-Lander

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bill & Ruths

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brownies Hamburger Stand

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

MRM - Chicken and The Wolf

No reviews yet

Tulsa's Nashville Hot Chicken Joint. Seriously Hot Chicken.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston