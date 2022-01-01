Go
Big Bad Bites

We aren't your typical quick service restaurant! Using only high quality ingredients like Gambino French bread and 44 Farms chuck roll, just to name a few. Try us out and see why we aren't fast food, just good food fast!!

2705 W Hwy 30



Popular Items

THE HOWLER$10.99
Chuck Roast, lettuce, tomato, Pepper Jack Queso *SERVED WITH FRIES*
LOUISIANA CRAB CAKE$12.49
Lettuce, Tomato, American cheese with Louisiana Tartar *SERVED WITH FRIES*
MENACING MEATBALL$10.99
Beef meatballs, marinara, Pepper Jack Queso, Romano/Parm *SERVED WITH FRIES*
LEMONADE
We are proudly serving this crowd favorite that been made in Baton Rouge for over 15 years!
BURGER$8.99
Pressed out and made to order with 80/20 ground chuck. Dressed with lettuce, tomato and American cheese. Don't forget to add the sauce! *SERVED WITH FRIES*
BIG BAD BALLS$2.65
White Cheddar stuffed boudin balls
JERK CHICKEN BOWL$7.99
Jerk Chicken, Mango salsa, and black beans over shredded lettuce. Topped with Chipotle Ranch
THE IRIE$9.99
Jerk Chicken, Caribbean slaw, mango salsa, Jerk mayo *SERVED WITH FRIES*
GELATO SANDWICH (ITALIAN CREAM CHEESE)$4.99
ORDER OF FRIES$1.99
Location

2705 W Hwy 30

Gonzales LA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
