Big Bad Wolf Barbeque

EAT-IN byob • TAKEOUT • PARTY TRAYS • CATERING

BBQ • SANDWICHES

4916 Pennell Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1121 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Meat Combo Platter$22.50
Your choice of three meats and two sides. Served with white bread
2 Meat Combo Platter$19.00
People's Choice! Your choice of two meats and two sides. Served with white bread
10 Wings$11.50
Fresh, never frozen! Brined for 48 hours, smoked, and finished off with a light fry.
Regular Cornbread$1.00
Pork Belly Bites$8.00
Seasoned, slow smoked pork belly. Cubed, breaded, and lightly fried. Served with Sweet Heat sauce
BBQ Baked Beans$6.00
You've never had beans like these!
Mac N Cheese$6.00
Extra Bleu Cheese$0.50
Freshcut French Fries$4.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Carolina Style pulled pork served on fresh brioche roll. Topped with Uncle Denny's Sauce and house coleslaw. Served with a pickle and chips
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4916 Pennell Rd

Aston PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
