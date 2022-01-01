Big Baldy's BBQ

Big Baldy's opened on April 7th 2005 out of a homemade concession trailer as an entirely family run operation. We have grown considerably, but remain committed to the family friendly atmosphere that our restaurant is rooted in. We are unique...maybe even a little quirky... but heavily influenced by the old Texas style BBQ in a quick serve format. We offer 5 home-made BBQ sauces, smoked meats along with several seafood and Mexican style dishes. We hope you enjoy your experience with us !



814 E US Hwy 60