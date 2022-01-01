Big Baldy's BBQ

Go
Big Baldy's opened on April 7th 2005 out of a homemade concession trailer as an entirely family run operation. We have grown considerably, but remain committed to the family friendly atmosphere that our restaurant is rooted in. We are unique...maybe even a little quirky... but heavily influenced by the old Texas style BBQ in a quick serve format. We offer 5 home-made BBQ sauces, smoked meats along with several seafood and Mexican style dishes. We hope you enjoy your experience with us !

814 E US Hwy 60

Popular Items

BBQ Sampler$3.99
1/4# of your choice of meat(s) & BBQ sauce on a traditional 3oz white bun.
BBQ Goodwich$5.95
1/3# of your choice of meat(s) & BBQ sauce on an egg kaiser bun.
Loaded Tater$9.89
Large baked potato, butter, sour cream, beef, pork, oinions, shredded cheddar, bacon & scallions. Comes in around 2 pounds.
Original Nachos
Your choice of meat(s) on corn tortilla chips covered in cheddar cheese sauce, Your choice of BBQ sauce, Jalapenos & Sour cream.
*(half order is 1/4# of meat)
*(whole order is 1/2# of meat)
BBQ Badwich$8.25
1/2# of your choice of meat(s) & BBQ sauce on a large kaiser bun.
*Teaser
Teaser is a platter that comes with 7 oz. of your choice of meat(s) & two regular sized sides of your choosing
Irish Nachos
Your choice of meat(s) on fried tater tots covered with melted cheddar cheese. your choice of sauce, jalapenos & sour cream.
*(half order comes with 1/4# of meat)
*(whole order comes with 1/2# of meat)
Redneck Nachos
Your choice of meat(s) on Doritos chips covered with cheddar cheese sauce, your choice of BBQ sauce, Jalapenos & sour cream.
*(half order is 1/4# of meat)
*(whole order is 1/2# of meat)
Large Beverage$3.59
Large fountain drink--comes with 1 refill
*Half Slab (6) Meal$14.89
6 St. Louis cut spare ribs. your choice of BBQ sauce and two sides.
Location

814 E US Hwy 60

monett MO

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
