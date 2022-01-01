Tacos in Big Bear Lake
Big Bear Lake restaurants that serve tacos
The Cookshak - 40611 Village Drive
40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake
|Fish Tacos
|$11.50
2 Tacos Hand Battered Cod in a tempura batter in a corn tortilla with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo and Baja sauce. Choice of side.
Hacienda Grill
41787 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
|Street tacos
|$13.99
Four tacos served on our small soft corn tortillas with onions, cilantro and salsa
|#45 Cheese enchilada & taco combo
|$17.99
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.
|#53 Chile relleno, cheese enchilada & taco combo
|$19.99
Served with Mexican rice, choice of pinto beans, refried beans or black beans.