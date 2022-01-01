Go
Big Ben Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000

Popular Items

Pura Vida Bowl$10.00
Rice, black beans, avocado, pico, served with fried tortillas. With your choice of spicy beef , chicken & paneer tikka (V)
1 Sausage Link$3.99
Grilled Lamb Chops$15.00
3 Grilled lamb chops marinated in smoked paprika, ginger, garlic & cumin. Served with organic green salad with turmeric vinaigrette, feta & mango mint chutney.
Mushrooms$2.50
Wings (10)$18.00
KK's 4 Pepper Sauce - Garlic Lemon Pepper - Spicy BBQ with Bacon - Parmesan Garlic Butter - Peanut Butter & Jelly - Sweet Chili & Bell Pepper - Szechwan - Buffalo. **MON & TUE HALF PRICED, BREADED NOT INCLUDED **
4 lbs Crawfish$29.99
1 lb Shrimp$12.99
Melted Butter$0.50
Corn$1.00
Location

636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000

Sugarland TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
