Big Bitez

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

843 Williamson Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (442 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Pita$9.25
Lettuce, tomato and tzatziki, with fries.
Big Bite Pita Burger$9.25
Cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki, with fries.
Greek Chicken Pita$9.75
Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki, with fries.
Large Drink$2.65
10 Wings$12.00
Greek w/ Grilled Chicken$11.90
Feta cheese, olives, cucumber, tomato, onions and peppers.
Pita Bread & Sauce$1.75
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.75
Cucumber, mozzarella and cheddar, onions, peppers, egg and tomato.
Gyro Sandwich$9.50
Lettuce, tomato, onions and tzatziki, with fries
Buffalo Chicken Pita$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, ranch and provolone cheese, with fries.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

843 Williamson Rd

Mooresville NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
