Bufords
We are located in a small town of 350, our building is over 100 years old. Its decorated with whiskey barrels and a cooler that was installed in the 1800's. We have the largest outdoor deck in central Illinois. Our food is a mainstay of our business. Giant breaded tenderloins, smashed burgers with call Cash Burgers as well as pulled pork, brisket, breakfast on the weekends.
109 East Market Street
Location
Sadorus IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
