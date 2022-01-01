Go
Bufords

We are located in a small town of 350, our building is over 100 years old. Its decorated with whiskey barrels and a cooler that was installed in the 1800's. We have the largest outdoor deck in central Illinois. Our food is a mainstay of our business. Giant breaded tenderloins, smashed burgers with call Cash Burgers as well as pulled pork, brisket, breakfast on the weekends.

109 East Market Street

109 East Market Street

Sadorus IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
