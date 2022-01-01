Go
A map showing the location of Big Catch Seafood House
Seafood

Big Catch Seafood House

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

410 Reviews

$$

150 E Broadway

Long Beach, CA 90802

Popular Items

Chowder$8.00
New England Clam Chowder served with shelled clams and potatoes. Bacon available at no additional charge.
1lb Snow Crab$42.00
Corn$2.75
1 Cobb of chopped to 2 pieces and boiled
Zucchini Fries$7.25
Served with a side of Ranch
Dirty Fried Rice$17.00
Shrimp, Sausage, Zucchini, Green Bell Peppers Wok fried with Basmati Rice with a tomato preserve sauce with a hint of cajun seasoning
12pc Bone in Saucy$24.00
Butter
12pc Bone in Fried$22.00
Salmon$21.00
Served with a side of steamed rice, vegetable medley and your choice of our house made sauces
Char Lobster$39.75
Served with a side of steamed rice, vegetable medley and your choice of our house made sauces
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

150 E Broadway, Long Beach CA 90802

Directions

