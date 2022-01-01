Go
Big City Market & Coffee Bar

Everything you would expect from a big city coffee shop, right here in downtown Madisonville! We offer specialty-grade espresso, Chai, house-made pastries, and a fresh and flavorful lunch menu, all in a eclectic and inviting environment.

23 Sugg Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Cheeky Monkey$5.00
Dark chocolate sauce plus banana & hazelnut syrups. Topped with whipped cream.
Hillbilly Biscuits$1.00
Our Hillbilly biscuits have been around almost as long as we have! These little homemade buttermilk biscuits are packed with sharp cheddar cheese, sausage, & bacon...& lots of European butter. Just one is never enough!
Americano$2.00
Espresso with water.
Caramel Macchiato$4.50
Vanilla latte with caramel drizzle and espresso on top.
Dark Mocha
Dark chocolate sauce with milk.
Strawberry Scones$3.25
All of our scones are homemade with a rich & creamy texture due to the amount of European butter and heavy cream in each recipe. These feature chunks of strawberry & are topped with a sweet Vanilla Glaze.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Our housemade chicken salad includes roasted chicken, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, mayo, fresh herbs, & spices. Served on a multi-grain bread with lettuce and 1 side.
The Salty Bee$5.00
Salted caramel syrup & honey. Topped with whipped cream.
White Mocha
White chocolate sauce with milk. Sweeter than the Dark Mocha.
Latte$4.00
Espresso with milk.
23 Sugg Street

Madisonville KY

