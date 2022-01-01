Go
Big Country Cafe

We appreciate you, thanks for supporting our family owned small business! Breakfast ALL-DAY

1817 S. Dumas Avenue

Popular Items

(4) Chicken Strip Dinner$11.99
Deep fried served with cream gravy
Cheeseburger$10.99
Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles
Side French Toast$4.99
Philly Cheese Steaks$10.99
Grilled onions, bell peppers, on a toasted bun smothered with queso
Side Hashbrowns$2.50
Side Bacon$3.99
2 Egg Combo$9.25
Served with hash browns, choice of meat, choice of biscuits and gravy, pancake, or toast
Chicken Fried Steak$11.99
Hand-breaded, hand-made served with cream gravy
Chicken Salad$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, boiled egg, bacon bits and croutons
BYOB - 1 Meat$6.99
Your choice of Ham, Sausage, Bacon served in a flour tortilla with eggs, hashbrowns, and cheese! ....comes with side of homemade salsa.
Location

1817 S. Dumas Avenue

Dumas TX

Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
