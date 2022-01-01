Go
Big Daddy's BBQ

We are a protein-intensive, family-driven, full-service restaurant with multiple "Best-of" awards for our Idaho Style BBQ. Our full-service catering is easy and delicious. We often bring our gourmet eats to the streets with Big Daddy's Meatwagon.

1551 W Cherry Ln #102

Popular Items

Swine and Cheese$12.99
The Ultimate grilled Cheese!!! American Cheese, pulled Pork, mac and cheese and our gold bbq sauce on grilled sourdough.
The Big Daddy$15.29
Spicy sausage link, chopped brisket and pulled pork piled on a toasted hoagie.
50/50$12.29
Sliced Brisket and pulled pork stacked on a toasted potato bun.
Three Meat BBQ Platter$22.99
Your choice of a three smoked meats, and 2 home-made sides!
*Extra $4.50 charge for 2 or more beef options. First Beef option no charge.
Half Rack Ribs$22.29
Half rack of ribs. Come with your choice of two sides...
Big Daddy Wings$14.99
8 Smoked then fried jumbo chicken wings, tossed in one of our signature sauces. Served with your choice of dressing.
Two Meat BBQ Platter$20.29
Your choice of a two smoked meats, and 2 homemade sides!
*Extra $4.50 charge for 2 or more beef options. First Beef option no charge.
Brisket Poutine$10.99
Crispy French Fries topped with white Cheddar Cheese curds, then smothered in our signature Brisket gravy and topped with Green Onions.
One Meat BBQ Platter$16.29
Your choice of a single smoked meat and 2 home-made sides!
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.29
Juicy Pulled Pork served on a toasted potato bun.
Location

1551 W Cherry Ln #102

Meridian ID

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
