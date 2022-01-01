Go
Big Daddys Pizza Sevierville

This is not your average pizza pie! At the heart of Big Daddy's is a 550 degree, wood-fired flame inside of a one-of-a-kind brick oven. Our pizza starts with handcrafted, homemade dough that is pulled by our own "pizzeoli". It is then topped with one of our homemade sauces and fresh ingredients. We're so committed to that freshness that there isn't a freezer on the premises. The end product pays homage to the pizza's classic Neapolitan roots with a deliciously, crispy crust.

The oven is fired up and we're ready to serve you the best pizza you've ever had!

1820 Parkway

Popular Items

Margarita$14.99
Marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
Garden Salad$6.49
cucumbers, red onions and topped with a piece of our homemade crostini.
Kids Pie ToGo$5.00
Cheese
House Salad$6.49
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, tossed with our Gorgonzola vinaigrette dressing and topped with a piece of our homemade crostini.
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.99
We take our dough, add garlic butter, top with an assortment of cheeses and bake it. Delicious & cheesy! Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Bomber$9.99
A simple and delicious pepperoni pizza pie.
Carnivore$16.99
Marinara sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend, prosciutto, Italian sausage, pepperoni and freshly-seasoned ground beef.
Kahuna$14.99
Marinara sauce, fresh pineapple, Canadian bacon, goat cheese and our mozzarella-provolone blend.
Sticky Wings$12.99
Our only saucy wing is spicy and sweet, caramelized in the oven to perfection.
Location

1820 Parkway

Sevierville TN

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
