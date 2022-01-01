Go
Big Dipper Creamery Sand Springs

Our ice cream is made right here in Tulsa at Mother Road Market. We use locally sourced and high quality ingredients to bring you an amazing ice cream. -
In order to avoid any cross contamination with foods that cause allergic reactions, we will use separate scoops and utensils when handling our products by request. Our ice cream is made in a facility that also uses tree nuts, peanuts, and gluten.

120 N. Main

Popular Items

6 Scoop Flight$7.50
6 not so mini scoops of any of our flavors. It's a great sampler or a platter? Your choice.
Pint$7.99
A hand packed pint for sharing or just for you.
Rootbeer$1.25
A can of cold AW rootbeer
Location

120 N. Main

Sand Springs OK

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
