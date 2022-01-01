Go
Big Draft Brewing

Big Draft Brewing seeks to restore the bygone tradition of the community pub, to be a place where people gather to hear the news, meet friends, and organize. We know that with care, a brewery can by synonymous with community. Big Draft Brewery endeavors to be a vital part of the revitalization of White Sulphur Springs.

697 Main Street East

Popular Items

Beef Short Rib$13.00
Low and Slow! Braised beef short rib over yukon gold mashed potatoes! Perfect-o!
Shrimp & Grits$11.00
Creamy smoked gouda grits topped with 3 sauteed shrimp with a mildly spicy red sauce. Delicious!
Black & Blue Burger$17.00
8oz of Greenbrier Valley's Mountain Steer Beef cajun dusted and with topped with blue cheese, caramelized onions and a cajun aioli on a pretzel bun! This needs a big ol' cold beer!
Grilled Romaine Salad$8.00
What a fun play! Your romaine is grilled and then topped with sun dries tomatoes, parmesean, and Caesar dressing. Perfect with some steak or shrimp on it!
Side Salad with Ranch$4.00
Sweet Tea$2.50
Lager House Farm Salad$9.00
Great entree salad of romaine, spring mix, chicken, bacon, eggs, sun dried tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, blue cheese, and topped with a cured lemon vinaigrette! Perfect with a Big Draft wheat beer!
Location

697 Main Street East

White Sulphur Springs WV

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
