Go
Toast

Big Grove Brewery

Where it all began in 2013! Our chefs and brewers craft classic, seasonal Iowa dishes with a flair for the adventurous paired with small-batch brews.

101 West Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Macaroni & Cheese$6.00
Includes a choice of chilled veggies, fries or house made applesauce
Milk & Cookies$6.25
Three made from scratch chocolate chip cookies, served with malted milk
Parm Fries$8.95
French fries, roasted garlic, crispy herbs
Big Grove Burger$14.00
Black Angus ground beef, American cheese, BGB pickles, aioli, brioche bun
See full menu

Location

101 West Main St

Solon IA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Good Vibes Cafe

No reviews yet

Chill, Chat, & Collaborate.

Brass Fountain - Solon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Reds Alehouse - North Liberty

No reviews yet

No Crap On Tap!

Sushiya

No reviews yet

Japanese and Asian infusion restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston