Big Grove Brewery
Where it all began in 2013! Our chefs and brewers craft classic, seasonal Iowa dishes with a flair for the adventurous paired with small-batch brews.
101 West Main St
Popular Items
Location
101 West Main St
Solon IA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Good Vibes Cafe
Chill, Chat, & Collaborate.
Brass Fountain - Solon
Come in and enjoy!
Reds Alehouse - North Liberty
No Crap On Tap!
Sushiya
Japanese and Asian infusion restaurant