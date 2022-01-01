Go
Toast

Big House Brew Pub

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

11 S Palouse St • $$

Avg 4.2 (594 reviews)

Popular Items

Bangin' Wagyu Burger$18.00
A wagyu patty on a ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Topped with your choice of cheese, pickle fries, and bang-bang sauce.
Turkey Cobb$16.00
Fresh romaine topped with roasted turkey, crispy bacon, diced tomatoes, hard boiled egg, a blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and house guac. Served with your choice of dressing
Iced Tea$2.00
Big House Fish N Chips$16.00
Four pieces of tender cod, IPA battered. Served with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.
Amped' Up Mac N Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi pasta drenched in queso blanco, garnished with a blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese, and green onions.
Cali Chicken Burger$15.00
Sous-vide chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, bacon, and house guac on a toasted bun.
Pub Burger$15.00
1/2 lb fresh Angus beef grilled patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar, and mayo on a toasted bun.
Chicken Strip Basket$15.50
Breaded, juicy chicken tenders served with your choice of fries or tots. Also comes with your choice of dipping sauce.
French Fries- Basket$5.00
Prime Rib Dip$17.00
5 oz of thinly sliced prime rib, caramelized red onions, Swiss, and horseradish mayo on a toasted hoagie. Served with au jus.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

11 S Palouse St

Walla Walla WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boule & Chain

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Monkey Downtown

No reviews yet

Family Bar with something for everyone!
Let's Meat
Let's Eat
Let's Go!

Walla Walla Steak Company

No reviews yet

Curbside pickup is between 4:30pm and 8:30pm Tues-Thurs and 4:30pm to 9:30pm Friday and Saturday.

Walla Walla Pasta Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston