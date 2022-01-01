Go
Toast

Big House Burgers and BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

129 S Hwy 77 Bypass

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

129 S Hwy 77 Bypass

Kingsville TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Casa De Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Columbus Building Association of Kingsville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big House Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rancho Cielito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston