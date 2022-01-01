Go
Main pic

Big Island Hawaiian BBQ

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1016 Riley St. Ste 5

Folsom, CA 95630

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken
Pick 2 Plate$12.99
Our Plate Lunches come with 2 scoops of Rice, 1 scoop of Mac Salad and a bed of Shredded Cabbage
Spam Musubi$5.99
Chicken Katsu
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1016 Riley St. Ste 5, Folsom CA 95630

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Churchill Arms Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

13 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Scott's Seafood Roundhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Folsom State Slickers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Big Island Hawaiian BBQ

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston