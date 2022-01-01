Big Island Hawaiian BBQ
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
1016 Riley St. Ste 5
Folsom, CA 95630
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1016 Riley St. Ste 5, Folsom CA 95630
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Churchill Arms Pub
Come in and enjoy!
13 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Scott's Seafood Roundhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Folsom State Slickers
Come in and enjoy!