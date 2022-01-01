Go
We are #MykitchenHSV. Food is the one thing that brings us all together, and MyKitchen is the place to make that happen! What is MyKitchen? MyKitchen is a commissary kitchen, offering Curbside service only. We are a group of food service professionals that decided to build a platform that will offer a variety of food to our community. There are levels to the MyKitchen concept. We are a Ghost kitchen platform for some, a commissary to others, and a product selling tool for many. MyKitchen is a cash free facility, call in orders are welcomed, and online ordering is preferred. When you arrive, please remain in your car, call the number on the sign, and we will come to you!

4550 Meridian Street North

Popular Items

Smoked Wings Only$1.49
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Ranch Dipping Sauce
Potato Salad
Smoked Wing Combo (8)$16.40
8 Smoked Wings & 2 Sides
Vegetable Plate$11.50
Fish Combo$12.50
Fish & 2 Sides
Rooftop Fries
Two Meat Dinner BEST VALUE$20.50
You can pick any 2 Meats: 1/2lb Pulled Pork, (3) Ribs, Brisket (3 Slices) , (5) Wings, or (2) Catfish Fillets, And (2) Sides of your choice.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.00
4550 Meridian Street North

Huntsville AL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
