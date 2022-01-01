Go
Toast

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

Customers can expect Big Kahuna Wings to be THE standard for dry-rub wings and uniquely seasoned, fresh to order food, and to deliver a uniquely comfortable dining experience focused on bringing quality food and family and friends together just like at home

12828 Kingston Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 Wings$14.95
10 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
25 Wings$29.95
25 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
BKW Chips$7.50
Select cut potato chips seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and served with our unique Spicy Ranch sauce.
Basket of Fries$5.99
15 Wings$19.95
10 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
30 Wings$35.95
30 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
House Salad Entree$7.00
A fresh mix of romaine, green leaf, and baby lettuces, homemade croutons, juicy tomatoes, red onion rings and crunchy cucumbers
BKW Grilled Salad$12.00
A mix of fresh green lettuces, homemade croutons, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers and crispy bacon topped with our char-grilled chicken
12 Boneless$13.95
12 boneless bites of tender fried chicken lightly seasoned with original or fire seasoning and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
5 Wings$7.95
10 of our award-winning wings that are made Fresh To Order, seasoned with our Original Gourmet or Fire blend seasonings and served with your choice of dipping sauce
See full menu

Location

12828 Kingston Pike

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Joe’s Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Water into Wine

No reviews yet

At Water Into Wine in Knoxville You Can Enjoy Over 200 Wines on Our Menu, Fresh, Hand-Crafted Cocktails by Our Mixologist, as well as a Full Bar with an Expansive Bourbon Selection for Our Patrons, Local Craft Beer, Bottled Beer and Artisanal Fine Foods by Our Local Professional Executive Chef.
W2W is a locally owned eatery in Knoxville, TN with seasonal Artisan Cheese Boards, Healthy Salads and Small Plates. Over 200 Wines on the Menu Changing Monthly.

Pin Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Traditional Thai food

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston