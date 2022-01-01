Go
Big Kahuna

Big Kahuna at Americas Mart

303 Peachtree Center Ave.

Big Kahuna Burger$15.99
American cheese, tomato, lettuce, red onion. kahuna sauce, and Mom's pickles with an 8 oz hand ground certified angus beef patty
Cali-Mex Black Bean Burger$15.99
Fresh pico, lettuce, avocado, three pepper jack cheese, jalapeno ranch & roasted green chilies with a veggie black bean burger patty
Chicken Tenders$14.99
Fresh cut crispy fried chicken tenders, plan or buffalo, with ranch or bleu cheese
Queso LRG$10.99
Poblano white queso, served with chips
Malibu Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Grilled chicken, American cheese, tomato, red onion, lettuce, Kahuna sauce & mom's pickles
Burrito Rice Bowl Chicken$17.99
Grilled chicken, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, pico sour cream, salsa rojo, yellow rice topped with guacamole
Kahuna Salmon Sandwich$17.99
Grilled or blacked, with tomato, lettuce, onion, American cheese & kahuna sauce. Served with fries
Fried Shrimp Basket$15.99
Sweet Shrimp, lightly breaded and flash fried with Kahuna Sauce, Served with Fries
Chips and Salsa$4.99
Chips, our salsa roja and salsa verde
1 TACO$4.50
Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
