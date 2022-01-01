Big Kel's Pizza & Wings
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
40 Arena Way Suite 11 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
40 Arena Way Suite 11
Council Bluffs IA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hugo's Taco Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Home Team Cookout
Come in and enjoy!
The Salty Dog
Come in and enjoy!
Smoking Jays BBQ
Come in and enjoy!