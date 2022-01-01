Big Lake restaurants you'll love
Big Lake's top cuisines
Must-try Big Lake restaurants
More about The Buff
FRENCH FRIES
The Buff
16722 198th Ave, Big Lake
|Popular items
|Whiskey Burger
|$11.99
Onions and mushrooms flambéed in whiskey, black pepper, mozzarella and bacon.
|Wings
|$11.99
Your choice of large bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
|Clubhouse
|$9.99
Thin sliced ham and turkey, bacon, american and swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on sourdough bread.
More about Ember Coffee Co.
Ember Coffee Co.
450 Jefferson Blvd., Big Lake
|Popular items
|Mocha
|$1.00
Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.
|The Humboldt
|$1.00
A signature drink: The Humboldt. Caramel and coffee are one of those classic flavor combinations that’s almost impossible to beat.
|The You Betcha'
|$1.00
A classic vanilla latte, created with house-made vanilla syrup using high-quality Madagascar vanilla beans. You've never had a better vanilla latte than this!
More about Third Rail Bar and Grill
Third Rail Bar and Grill
47 Lake Street S, Big Lake
|Popular items
|Crazy Train Pretzel
|$13.99
Served with cheese sauce or Bavarian mustard.
|Meal Size Bone-In Wings
|$14.99
12 Bone-In Wings
|Kids' Cheeseburger Meal
|$7.99
All kids' meals come with fries or tots and a pickle spear.