Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Big Lake restaurants you'll love

Go
Big Lake restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Big Lake

Big Lake's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Big Lake restaurants

The Buff image

FRENCH FRIES

The Buff

16722 198th Ave, Big Lake

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whiskey Burger$11.99
Onions and mushrooms flambéed in whiskey, black pepper, mozzarella and bacon.
Wings$11.99
Your choice of large bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.
Clubhouse$9.99
Thin sliced ham and turkey, bacon, american and swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on sourdough bread.
More about The Buff
Consumer pic

 

Ember Coffee Co.

450 Jefferson Blvd., Big Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha$1.00
Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.
The Humboldt$1.00
A signature drink: The Humboldt. Caramel and coffee are one of those classic flavor combinations that’s almost impossible to beat.
The You Betcha'$1.00
A classic vanilla latte, created with house-made vanilla syrup using high-quality Madagascar vanilla beans. You've never had a better vanilla latte than this!
More about Ember Coffee Co.
Main pic

 

Third Rail Bar and Grill

47 Lake Street S, Big Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crazy Train Pretzel$13.99
Served with cheese sauce or Bavarian mustard.
Meal Size Bone-In Wings$14.99
12 Bone-In Wings
Kids' Cheeseburger Meal$7.99
All kids' meals come with fries or tots and a pickle spear.
More about Third Rail Bar and Grill
Map

More near Big Lake to explore

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Albertville

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (504 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston