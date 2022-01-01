BIG & little's
Come in and enjoy!
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
1034 W Belmont Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1034 W Belmont Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dear Margaret
Online ordering not available
Farm Bar
Farm Bar Lakeview is all about the Midwest. Locally-sourced, sustainable and made from scratch. 80% of what we sell at Farm Bar is from Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. Our food is "Honest to the Heartland" Our goal is to bring the best of the Midwest to our guests through sustainable sourcing, scratch cooking and farmers we know and trust, all delivered with greater Midwestern hospitality everyday. We specialize in craft cocktails, locally sourced craft cider, craft beers and a carefully curated selection of wines by the glass.
Happy Camper
Come in and enjoy!!
Coda di Volpe
CUISINE AND LIBATIONS SPOTLIGHTING ITALY’S LESSER EXPLORED SOUTHERN REGION WITH VPN-CERTIFIED PIZZAS, HANDMADE PASTAS AND AN EXTENSIVE IN-HOUSE CURING PROGRAM