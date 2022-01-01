Go
BIG & little's

Come in and enjoy!

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

860 N ORLEANS ST • $

Avg 4.4 (2757 reviews)

Popular Items

Raw Ahi Tuna Taco$6.00
Sashimi Grade Ahi Tuna, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Ginger, Chili Paste, Sesame Oil, Special Sauce*, Samurai Sauce** & Sesame
Seeds
Truffle Fries$4.00
Carnitas Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Pork, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Lime Juice
Regular Fries$4.00
Japanese Beef Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Pickled Jalapeño, Onion, Queso Fresco & Samurai Sauce**
Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Fried Whitefish, Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
Samurai Taco$4.00
Fried Whitefish, Pickled Jalapeño, Romaine, Special Sauce*, Samurai
Sauce**, Sesame Seeds & Lime Juice
Cajun Fries$4.00
Mexican Beef Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco & Tomatilla Sauce
Spicy Beef Taco$4.00
Seared Shredded Short Rib, Onion, Cilantro & Spicy Thai sauce***
Location

860 N ORLEANS ST

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
