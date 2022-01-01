Go
Big Lug Canteen & Sahm's Ale House Nora

Big Lug Canteen was inspired by the foods, beers, and spirits that two self-identifying big lugs like to eat and drink. We make what we want, we make it for Nora, and like any Big Lug… we make it solid.

FRENCH FRIES

1435 E 86th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (769 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashville Wings
Chicken wings are branded, tossed in cayenne flour, and fried. Served naked or tossed in your choice of Nashville mild, hot, spicy garlic, Polynesian, or BBQ.
Fried Cheese Curds$10.00
Fried ellsworth white cheddar cheese curds tossed in beer batter and fried. Served with green goddess and chipotle sauce.
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower$13.00
Hand battered and fried cauliflower tossed in spicy garlic sauce, served with carrots and celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheeseburger$6.50
Includes one side
Nashville Nugz$15.00
Brined chicken wings tossed in cayenne flour, deep fried. Tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of carrots and celery, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Phrisco Melt$13.00
Angus beef burger is grilled and served on toasted white bread with our “frisco melt” sauce, mozzarella, and gruyere.
Smash Burger$12.00
Two angus beef smash burgers, american cheese, lettuce, onion, herb mayo, pickles, brioche knot bun.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Choose naked, mild or hot nashville fried chicken breast, dill pickles, chopped romaine, green goddess dressing, served on brioche knot bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1435 E 86th St

Indianapolis IN

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

