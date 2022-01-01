Go
Big Mamma's Burritos - Athens

10 S Court St

Popular Items

Chipotle Ranch$5.50
BYOB$8.50
Club$5.50
Tots + Queso$4.50
Steak N' Bacon$6.25
Philly$6.25
Chips + Queso$3.50
Buffalo$5.50
Mamma Grande$8.50
Churros + Icing$4.50
Location

10 S Court St

Athens OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
