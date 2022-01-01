Big Mamma's Burritos - Grandview
Come in and enjoy!
1359 Grandview Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1359 Grandview Avenue
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Caddy's Delight
Come in and enjoy!
Mr. Hummus Grill & Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Carrot - Grandview
We prepare our food daily using fresh ingredients and each item is made to order. All of our meats are house-smoked, our sauces are homemade and our bread, cookies and cakes are baked by our Carrot Crew daily.
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
We are a family run and owned business, nestled in the Grandview Community near Ohio State Campus. Since we started our little kitchen back in 2009, we have been cooking up a storm, re-creating our family’s favorite dishes inspired by our Teta’s and Sitti’s.