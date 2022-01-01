Go
Big Max Burger Co

Counter service burger joint from celebrated chef Maximillian Petty. Indoor and outdoor seating,

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1935 Queen Anne Ave N • $$

Avg 4.7 (1548 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Milkshakes (12oz)$5.00
12 oz Umpqua ice cream blended smooth and creamy with milk. Huckleberry cheesecake is our shops specialty but all will be a delight
The Queen Animal Burger$14.00
Unique to Queen Anne! One 1/4 lb beef and bacon patty, smoked bacon, frizzled onions, avocado, house bbq, lettuce, b&b pickles, caramelized and chopped red onions, smoked cheddar, max sauce, challah bun. Napkins are a necessity for this delicious and messy burger
Large Fry$5.50
7.5 oz of our famous herb salt seasoned shoestring style fries. Comes with your choice of Ketchup or Max Sauce. Please note, our herb salt contains malt vinegar powder. Option for just salted or naked are available upon request.
The Thomas Burger$10.00
Single 1/4lb dry aged beef and bacon patty, lettuce, bread & butter pickles, caramelized, chopped red onion aged cheddar, malt & maple ketchup, max sauce, on a toasted challah bun.
Hot Mama Hen$12.00
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, house ranch, iceberg, bread and butter pickles, hot bacon chili oil glaze on toasted challah bun. Bacon free oil is available.
The Big Max Burger$14.00
Two house 1/4lb dry aged beef and bacon patties, lettuce, bread & butter pickles, caramelized, chopped red onion aged cheddar, malt & maple ketchup, max sauce, on a toasted challah bun.
Chicken Nuggets$10.00
6 pieces of "the best nuggets you've ever had." Served with sweet & sour sauce.
The Little Sammy Burger$5.00
It is an actual little burger! 2 oz dry aged beef and bacon patty, aged cheddar, malt & maple ketchup on a toasted challah bun.
*pork free is not available for The Little Sammy
Small Fry$3.50
4 oz of our famous herb salt seasoned shoestring style fries. Comes with your choice of Ketchup or Max Sauce. Please note, our herb salt contains malt vinegar powder. Option for just salted or naked are available upon request.
Build-a-Burger$8.00
Choose your bun type, patty type and build it from there. All patties come without cheese unless selected. 100% customizable to get it just how you like it
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1935 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
