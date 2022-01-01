Go
Toast

Big Mill's Cheesesteaks

Come in and enjoy!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2111 NW 13th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2112 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED PICKLES$4.95
REG ORIGINAL$9.85
Traditional "Philly style" Cheesesteak with your choice of cheese, wit or wit out onions.
MOZZ STICKS$4.95
BIG CHICAGO STYLE$15.95
Steak and choose either mild, hot giardinera or sweet peppers, provolone, and au jus for dipping.
CHEESESTEAK FRIES$7.75
Pork Tenderloin$7.75
A giant piece of pork tenderloin breaded and fried on a bun with pickles and mustard.
CHILI CHEESE FRIES (Full Size)$4.75
GYRO$7.75
Your choice of protein: Lamb & beef, fresh shaved ribeye, all natural chicken breast or no meat.
Topped with raw onion, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and our homemade Tzatziki sauce.
BIG ORIGINAL$14.95
Steak and white American, Kraft Cheese Wiz or provolone: with or without onions.
FRENCH FRIES$2.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2111 NW 13th St

Gainesville FL

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Swamp Boil

No reviews yet

Gainesville's 1st Viet-Cajun Seafood Boil & Vietnamese Cuisine Restaurant Est. 2020

BC Boba Tea & Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Abuela's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mac's Drive Thru

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston