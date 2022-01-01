Go
Big O Bagels - Bend Eastside

We opened our first store on Galveston Avenue in Bend in 1994. We are focused on serving real food that is simple and delicious! Since opening our first store we have grown along with our community and now have three locations in Bend and one location in Redmond.

We love Central Oregon for the same reasons our friends and customers do—the amazing opportunities to play outside. Whether you ski, snowboard, run, bike, hike, climb, kayak, or anything else there is nothing better to fuel your adventure than a bagel!

2625 Northeast Butler Market Road

Popular Items

Cream Cheese$3.50
Lox Box$9.95
Bagel + Cream Cheese + Onion + Tomato + Capers + Nova Lox. Served Open Faced
Pizza Bagel$6.50
Marinara + Cheese and broiled
Tuna Melt$9.00
Bagel + Tuna Salad + Tomato + Cheddar melted and served open faced
Tomato Eye$5.50
Club$9.25
Bagel + Ham + Turkey + Bacon + Cheddar + Swiss + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion
Eye Opener$6.00
Egg & Cheese$5.00
Guadagno$9.25
Bagel + Turkey + Bacon + Avocado + Cheddar + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion
Eye No Egg$5.50
Location

Bend OR

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
