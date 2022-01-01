Go
Toast

Big Papa's Smokehouse

Come in and enjoy!

114 Lebanon Trade Center

No reviews yet

Location

114 Lebanon Trade Center

Lebanon KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shiners Restauraunt

No reviews yet

Best In Lebanon.

Mordecai's On Main

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Everyday Everyway Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barrel & Swine

No reviews yet

We are a mobile pop-up restaurant specializing in Neapolitan-style pizza, while also offering custom menus for catered events.
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston