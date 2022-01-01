Go
Big Papi's

Mexican Street Food
Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

5711 Industry Lane #7 • $$

Avg 4.6 (266 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Quesadilla w/ Fries
Mini Cheese Quesadilla w/Fries
Quesadilla$11.95
Your Choice Of Meat W/ Cheese, Onions & Cilantro
3x Birria Tacos w/ Consomé$13.95
3x 6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef Tacos W/ Consommé , 3 Cheese blend, White Corn Tortilla, Onions & Cilantro
Quesabirria Pizza$24.95
12' Birria Pizza (6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef) W/ Large Consome Dip Cup
(1) Papi Sauce Included On The Side, Limes, Hot Sauce.
Burrito$12.95
Mexican Rice & Beans, Cotija Cheese, Papi Sauce, Hot or Mild. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
Birria Taco$4.00
6-Hour Slow Cooked Braised Beef Taco W/ Consomé , 3 Cheese blend, White Corn Tortilla, Onions & Cilantro
Esquite Loco Street Corn$4.95
Mild Street Corn W/ Butter, Mayo, Cojita Cheese & Tajin
Churros$4.95
Fresh Deep Fried Churros, Cinnamon & Sugar House Blend, Drizzled with Caramel, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
3x Tinga Tacos$9.95
3 Shredded Chicken Tacos W/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas
3x Carne Asada Tacos$9.95
3 Steak Tacos W/ Onions & Cilantro on Corn Tortillas
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5711 Industry Lane #7

Frederick MD

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
