Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
Making it fresh for you!
Feel free to follow us on Facebook
@bigpaulyswoodfiredpizza
15412 South Route 59, Unit 114
Popular Items
Location
15412 South Route 59, Unit 114
Plainfield IL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crab Boil 59
Come on in and enjoy!
Krema Coffee House
Come in and enjoy!
HopScotch & Vine
Gather with friends and family
Hazel Marie's
An old fashioned ice cream parlor in the heart of Downtown Plainfield