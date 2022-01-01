Big Phil's Soul and Creole Cafe

Brick & Spoon - Texas City

ABOUT US

We’re serving a complete, high-quality southern experience for those who want accessible, and upscale breakfast, brunch, and lunch dining. Completely sophisticated yet totally casual, our menu features hearty breakfast and lunch fare paired with deliciously unique cocktails and built-to-order bloody marys.



Whether you want a meal and music, or just a place to enjoy a cup of coffee, you’ll find what you’re looking for here at Brick & Spoon™. We’re your much-needed neighborhood stop for breakfast, brunch, and lunch—whether you’re on a liquid diet or no diet at all!



Our owners founded Brick & Spoon™ because they wanted to spread the southern mojo across the country. Good food, good drinks, good entertainment all get together at Brick & Spoon™ every day. You and your friends and family should too!

