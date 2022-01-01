Go
Big River Steel Cafe

ORDERING ENDS 15 MINUTES BEFORE CLOSING

2027 East State HWY 198

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Three Egg Omelet$6.00
Custom Made to Ordered with Cheddar and Jack Cheese, Your Choice of filling
Pancake$2.25
House made Pancakes Served with Maple Syrup and Butter.
Bottle of Soda$1.70
A1 Steakhouse BBQ Burger$6.25
Black Angus Burger with Beer Battered Onion Straws, Cheddar Cheese. Smothered in a Jack Daniel's Bourbon A1 BBQ
Breakfast Toaster Sandwich$4.00
Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Bacon or Sausage, and American Cheese on Buttered Texas Toast.
Steel Mill Breakfast$6.00
Two Eggs Cooked to Order with Fresh Baked Biscuit, Side of Sausage or Bacon, and a Hash Brown.
The Birdie$6.25
Grilled Chicken on a Brioche Bun with Bacon, Swiss, and Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce.
Lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion available on the self serve burger topping station.
Big River Fries$2.00
Extra Long Cut Crispy Fries Tossed in Seasoned Salt.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$3.50
Fried Wisconsin White Cheddar with a Crispy Breading.
The Brew Pub Burger$6.00
Black Angus Burger with Choice of Cheese on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles available on the self service burger station.
Location

2027 East State HWY 198

Osceola AR

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 8:30 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:30 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:30 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:30 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:30 am, 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
