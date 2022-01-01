Go
Big Shake's Hot Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

4925 University Dr Suite 178 • $$

Avg 4.1 (1334 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Shakes Combo Platters$15.99
(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders$12.49
Jumbo Chicken Tenders are made from Farm Fresh, Never Frozen Chicken. This entree is our #1 seller for good reason. Served with 3 tenders, white bread, pickles and choice of a side. Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Blue Cheese available upon request. Extra Sauce $.50
Hot Mess Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Juicy Chicken in our famous CRYBABY®️ sauce, Pickles, Sliced Onions, and Big Shake’s Ghost Pepper Mayo! Comes with a side of your choice! Watch the video https://youtu.be/2HQ0wxzBmqc *Coleslaw not available on the side
LEG QUARTER PLATTER$10.99
Ranch$0.50
White Fish Platter$13.99
Our Catfish Platters include 2 Catfish Fillets, White Bread, Pickles and 2 sides of your choice. Tarter sauce on request.
Add white fish Fillet (1)$3.50
Whole Wings (3)$12.49
Tartar Sauce$0.50
Waffle w 3 Jumbo Tenders$10.99
Three Crispy Jumbo Chicken Tenders, a Belgian Style Waffle, Syrup and Butter.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4925 University Dr Suite 178

Huntsville AL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

