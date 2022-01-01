Go
Toast

Big Sky Cafe

Our Farm to Curbside menu has everything you love about our mission with options for individual orders, family style meals that feed up to 6 people, bottles of wine and local farm products.

TAPAS

47 South Old Orchard Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (765 reviews)

Popular Items

Rosemary & Red Wine Braised Pot Roast$18.90
naturally raised beef chuck roast slowly braised in red wine, rosemary, carrots, onions and celery, served on smoked gouda polenta (gluten free)
Honey Soy Glazed Salmon$16.50
ginger scallion aioli, roasted fingerling potatoes, green beans (gluten free)
Big Sky Blue Cheese Burger$13.90
naturally raised beef, melted blue cheese, arugula, tomato, balsamic reduction, brioche bun
Creamy Tomato Soup$5.50
grilled baguette, parmesan, basil oil (vegetarian)
Skillet Seared Crab Cakes$12.90
shallot dill pickle tartar sauce
Roasted Cauliflower & Prairie Breeze Cheddar Au Gratin$7.90
shallots, buttered panko, gruyere, whole roasted garlic (vegetarian)
Ellie’s Salad$7.50
romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, artichoke hearts, provolone, sweet and sour dressing (vegetarian, gluten free)
NOLA BBQ Shrimp$12.50
smoked gouda polenta (gluten free)
Blackberry BBQ Grilled Salmon Sandwich$14.50
curry aioli and Breadsmith brioche bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

47 South Old Orchard Ave

Webster Groves MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Racanellis Pizza

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Webster Groves this bustling location is a family and student favorite for great pizza and much more. Both owned and operated by Tanya Stark, her goal is to provide the highest level of food and fun for everybody who walks through her door.
With plenty of seating, flat screens, video games and more the Webster Groves Racanelli’s is the perfect destination for great food and great times.

Balkan Treat Box

No reviews yet

Your safety and that of our staff is our top priority, so please be mindful of your social distance.
Your order will be waiting on an outdoor table in front of the restaurant AT THE PICKUP TIME LISTED ON YOUR RECEIPT.
If you need a later pickup time, let us know in the NOTES TO SELLER box at checkout. NO confirmation will be sent. Last pickup is 3pm.
Before handling any bags, please double check the name and last four digits of your order number.
If you do not see your order, please TEXT your name and order number to (314) 915-9356 or (314) 365-5533.
Thanks for your support!

The Frisco Barroom

No reviews yet

The Frisco Barroom is an American Corner tavern and gathering space located in a preserved historic corner building that once served as the general store to the Old Orchard Station on the Frisco line in Webster Groves, (St. Louis) MO.
The menu is considered Rustic American and is inspired by the familiar midwestern dishes of kitchens from Missouri to Michigan that have influenced our family and generations of seasonally migrating Midwesterners. The menu is largely made from scratch with in-house fresh baked breads and roasted meats.
Our goal is to bring timeless décor, honest and familiar food and a friendly and caring service experience to our guests that leaves you satisfied and brings you back again.

Cyrano's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston