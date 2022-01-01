Big Slide Brewery & Public House

Go
Ok Boomer$16.00
Garlic crème fraiche base, mixed mushrooms, spinach, goat cheese, Dutch Knuckle cheese, fennel pollen, truffle oil
Pizza Amitriciana, Grandma-ish Style$17.00
Mozzarella on the bottom, blush sauce, proscuitto, bacon, pecorino, basil
Deluxe Maloney & Cheese$16.00
Floured burger roll, Donahue's Livestock Farms burger patty, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon & onion jam, the most special of the sauces, shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato
Fried Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Crispy pork belly, walnut,
goat cheese, pickled rhubarb,
ale caramel
The Send-A-Roni$16.00
Red sauce base, sliced pepperoni, green pepper, spicy pepper relish, shredded mozzarella, pecorino, honey drizzle
Vegan Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Wing sauce base (vegan), vegan blue cheese dressing, crispy
buffalo vegan chicken nuggies, shredded vegan mozzarella, sliced vegan free range green onions
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Red sauce base, fresh and shredded mozzarella, torn basil, extra virgin olive oil
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

5686 Cascade Road

Lake Placid NY

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
