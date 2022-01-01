Go
Toast

Big Spring Spirits

Welcome to our Tasting Room

198 Match Factory Place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coconut Rum, 750ml$25.00
Starts out like white rum, but the long and luxurious finish bursts with coconut. With a higher proof than most commercial coconut rums, this one can even be sipped.
Spiced Rum, 750ml$25.00
Richly flavored with vanilla ne citrus in the nose. The palate shows more vanilla, along with toffee and nutmeg.
Coffee Cordial$15.00
Seven Governor’s Gin, 750ml$32.00
Smooth and clean. In the nose you’ll get a hefty whiff of juniper, but beyond that there are tangerine and floral highlights, with the faintest hint of cinnamon.
Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 750ml$32.00
Slightly sweet, creamy liqueur full of rich toffee and vanilla flavors, with hits of coffee, chocolate, and just a touch of butterscotch.
Talleyrand Coffee Set$45.00
Bottle of Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 5 oz of freshly roasted coffee from Café Lemont & Roastery, and Marshmallow Whip made with our very own Coconut Rum.
Vodka, 750ml$32.00
Exceptional, beautifully neutral, world class vodka.
See full menu

Location

198 Match Factory Place

Bellefonte PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Governors’ Pub

No reviews yet

Comfort food with a twist!

Bonfatto's Italian Market and Corner Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Spring Spirits

No reviews yet

Ordering through Toast is currently disabled. Please visit bigspringspirits.com/shop to place your order for free shipping within PA.

Robin Hood Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Brewpub food and our own brewery. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston