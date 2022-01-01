Go
Toast

Big Tony's Pizza Inc

We make the finest, tastiest pizza you will find anywhere. And if you should ever be disappointed, if we should fail you in anyway or let you down for any reason, please let us know. Tony

1097 Worthington Woods Boulevard

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1097 Worthington Woods Boulevard

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zaftig Brewing Co & Taproom

No reviews yet

El Acapulco

No reviews yet

Advise the restaurant of any food allergies prior to your order. Come in and enjoy!

Flint Station

No reviews yet

Come back and see us !

North City Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston