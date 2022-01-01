Go
Big Tree Grocery

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220

Biddeford, ME 04005

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Pizza Dough$5.00
Our dough is fermented in house and yields a wonderfully thin crust. Add on our homemade pizza sauce with this year's bounty of local tomatoes.
500 g. (17.5 oz.)
Marinated Half Chicken$8.00
Marinated with miso and garlic, these are ready to grill or roast!
1.5 pound average
Portland (THURSDAY from 3:30pm to 5:30pm)
Portland orders can be picked up on Thursday between 3:30pm and 5:30pm on Middle Street in Portland. Please select your pickup time below.
Pork and Ricotta Meatballs$18.00
Allergens: Dairy/Gluten/Egg
Ground Winter Hill pork lightened with ricotta and breadcrumbs. Great midweek family meal with our spaghetti and tomato conserva.
2 pounds
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$10.00
Just scoop and bake! It also freezes beautifully if you need to pull some out to entertain later.
1 quart
Whole Chicken$16.00
Great roasting bird. Ask for it trussed it if you want it ready to go in the oven or spatchcocked if you want it ready for the grill.
3.5 pound average
Classic Marinara$6.00
As expected, this slow cooked sauce of San Marzano tomatoes, mirepoix and essential Italian spice is begging to meet your next pasta dinner! For added depth, slowly simmer your favorite meatball, sausage or cured meat along with it.
1 Pint
Biddeford (THURSDAY from 11am - 1pm)
Biddeford orders will be available on Thursday between 11am and 1pm at Building 10 of the Pepperell Mill.
Littleneck Clams$8.00
Small, sweet - perfect clam in our minds! Throw these into your next pasta dish or enjoy raw.
1 dozen
Smoked Chicken Salad (Serves 2 to 3)$11.00
Featuring smoked and shredded Commonwealth Chicken, house made mayo, house made pickles, celery, and scallions. Great as a salad topper or in a sandwich.
Contains Egg
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

10 Westpoint Lane Suite #220, Biddeford ME 04005

Big Tree Grocery

