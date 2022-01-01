Go
Big Woody's Bar & Grill

This locally owned and operated restaurant & sports bar is your go-to place for great service, food and fun! Support local and stop by for lunch or dinner, 7 days a week. Try our award winning wings or fresh seafood options!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 • $$

Avg 4.1 (1422 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings - 24$25.99
Wings - 6$7.99
Big Woody's Munchin Baskets$4.29
Boneless Wings - 12$13.49
Boneless Wings - 6$7.99
Shrimp Feast - 14$9.99
Pretzel Bites$7.99
Boneless Wings - 24$25.99
12 Bone IN-$16.99
Wings - 12$13.49
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872

Chesapeake VA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:15 am
Neighborhood Map

