Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

12050 Hubbard St

Popular Items

Bacco Sausage$16.50
house blend mozzarella, roasted onion, hot peppers, house made sausage
Strozzapreti Norcina$18.00
House made sausage, tomato, cream, grana padano, truffle oil
Wood Roasted Wings$15.50
Amish raised, herb marinated (This item is gluten free)
Focaccia$5.00
Bigalora dough, garlic oil, rosemary, sea salt (add marinara, $1) (This item is Vegan and can be prepared gluten free upon request)
Coco Classic$13.00
House blend mozzarella
Capricciosa$16.50
House blend mozzarella, Italian ham, fresh mushroom, artichoke
Tuscan Fries$7.50
Garlic, rosemary, grana padano, sea salt (This item is gluten free)
Risotto Balls$10.00
saffron rice, mozzarella, peas, Bolognese, marinara
Funghi$15.50
House blend mozzarella, mushroom ragù, goat cheese, thyme
Pistachio$17.50
Pistachio pesto, burrata cheese, Italian sausage, lemon confit

Location

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
