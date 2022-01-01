Go
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

PIZZA • PASTA

777 W Ann Arbor Trail • $$

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Chop Salad$15.00
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
Pepperoni$14.50
House blend mozzarella, oregano
Wood Roasted Wings$15.50
Amish raised, herb marinated (This item is gluten free)
Margherita Buffala$15.50
Imported buffalo mozzarella, EVOO, basil
Pistachio$17.50
Pistachio pesto, burrata cheese, Italian sausage, lemon confit
Tuscan Fries$7.50
Garlic, rosemary, grana padano, sea salt (This item is gluten free)
Small Chop Salad$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
Coco Classic$13.00
House blend mozzarella
Focaccia$5.00
Bigalora dough, garlic oil, rosemary, sea salt (add marinara, $1) (This item is Vegan and can be prepared gluten free upon request)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.50
Grana padano, red wine vinegar (This item is gluten free)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

777 W Ann Arbor Trail

Plymouth MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
