Go
Toast

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

29110 Franklin Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1090 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni$14.50
House blend mozzarella, oregano
Strozzapreti Norcina$18.00
House made sausage, tomato, cream, grana padano, truffle oil
Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
All natural cage free breast, house blend mozzarella, grana padano, rigatoni marinara
Sunday Meatballs$11.50
Grass-fed beef, marinara
Wood Roasted Wings$15.50
Amish raised, herb marinated (This item is gluten free)
Large Chop Salad$15.00
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
Small Chop Salad$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
Focaccia$5.00
Bigalora dough, garlic oil, rosemary, sea salt (add marinara, $1) (This item is Vegan and can be prepared gluten free upon request)
Coco Classic$13.00
House blend mozzarella
Margherita Buffala$15.50
Imported buffalo mozzarella, EVOO, basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

29110 Franklin Rd

Southfield MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Front Page Deli

No reviews yet

Best Food in Town PERIOD!!!

Bacco Ristorante

No reviews yet

Bacco Ristorante is elegant, comfortable and unpretentious. You’ll discover authentic Italian food made with the freshest ingredients, faultless service by our friendly staff, and a serious wine selection.
Chef and proprietor Luciano DelSignore is passionate about honoring the regional traditions of Italy, with a deep appreciation of food done simply and beautifully.
Bacco’s consistently delicious food and welcoming atmosphere make it one of the Detroit area’s most memorable dining experiences, whether it be for lunch, dinner or special occasions. Come, experience the warm hospitality of Bacco today!

SOUPDIVE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood

No reviews yet

The Godfather of Hotwings for 30+ years. We turned Memphis, TN into the Hot Wing Capital of the world. Voted Best Wings in the Mid-South 25+ years.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston